Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Trading 7.5% Higher

Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR)’s stock price was up 7.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.73 and last traded at $1.72. Approximately 5,751,228 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 23,634,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.60.

Separately, Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Avinger in a research note on Monday, February 15th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $163.91 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 2.03.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The medical device company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Avinger had a negative return on equity of 234.16% and a negative net margin of 226.95%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Avinger, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Avinger stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 460,533 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.54% of Avinger at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avinger Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVGR)

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and Europe. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

