Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 3,130,000 shares, a growth of 27.2% from the February 11th total of 2,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Avino Silver & Gold Mines stock. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Avino Silver & Gold Mines alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ASM shares. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from $1.50 to $1.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Shares of ASM opened at $1.28 on Wednesday. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a 52-week low of $0.28 and a 52-week high of $2.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.07. The firm has a market cap of $127.72 million, a PE ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.37.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). Avino Silver & Gold Mines had a negative return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 140.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avino Silver & Gold Mines will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Company Profile

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprises four concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; Santiago Papasquiaro property comprising four exploration concessions covering 2,552.6 hectares and one exploitation concession covering 602.9 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

Read More: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Avino Silver & Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avino Silver & Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.