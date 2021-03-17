Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.07

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.07 and traded as high as $1.33. Avino Silver & Gold Mines shares last traded at $1.28, with a volume of 1,537,879 shares.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ASM shares. Roth Capital raised their target price on Avino Silver & Gold Mines from $1.50 to $1.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet raised Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.72 million, a PE ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.37.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). Avino Silver & Gold Mines had a negative net margin of 140.32% and a negative return on equity of 2.45%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines stock. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 29,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,500,000. 2.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM)

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprises four concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; Santiago Papasquiaro property comprising four exploration concessions covering 2,552.6 hectares and one exploitation concession covering 602.9 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

