Aviva plc (LON:AV) Insider Acquires £50,034.65 in Stock

Aviva plc (LON:AV) insider Jim McConville bought 12,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 395 ($5.16) per share, for a total transaction of £50,034.65 ($65,370.59).

Shares of AV traded up GBX 2.60 ($0.03) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 393.70 ($5.14). The stock had a trading volume of 14,713,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,751,329. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 361.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 312.19. The firm has a market cap of £15.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.69. Aviva plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 205.70 ($2.69) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 399 ($5.21).

Get Aviva alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a GBX 14 ($0.18) dividend. This is a positive change from Aviva’s previous dividend of $7.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a yield of 3.65%. Aviva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.09%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AV shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Aviva to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.55) target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 383 ($5.00) price target on shares of Aviva in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.55) price objective on shares of Aviva in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 384.10 ($5.02).

Aviva Company Profile

Aviva plc provides various insurance and savings products primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and South-East Asia. The company offers life insurance, long term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

Further Reading: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Aviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.