Avon Rubber (LON:AVON) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3,666.67

Shares of Avon Rubber p.l.c. (LON:AVON) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,666.67 ($47.91) and traded as low as GBX 2,965 ($38.74). Avon Rubber shares last traded at GBX 3,135 ($40.96), with a volume of 48,256 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,012.70 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3,666.67. The firm has a market capitalization of £972.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10.

Get Avon Rubber alerts:

In other news, insider Bruce Thompson bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,060 ($39.98) per share, with a total value of £91,800 ($119,937.29). Also, insider Miles Ingrey-Counter sold 3,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,502 ($45.75), for a total value of £110,207.94 ($143,987.38). Over the last three months, insiders purchased 3,025 shares of company stock worth $9,258,500.

Avon Rubber p.l.c. designs, manufactures, and sells chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear respiratory protection systems for military, law enforcement, and fire markets worldwide. It offers masks and filters with portfolio of respirators, filters, powered air, and supplied air and long term pedigree for military contracting and supplying chain; escape hoods; underwater rebreathers; and thermal image camera technology and self-contained breathing apparatus, as well as accessories.

Recommended Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Avon Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avon Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.