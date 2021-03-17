AWM Investment Company Inc. Sells 27,779 Shares of Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI)

AWM Investment Company Inc. trimmed its stake in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 222,537 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 27,779 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. owned about 0.50% of Boingo Wireless worth $2,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WIFI. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Boingo Wireless by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Boingo Wireless by 528.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 8,375 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Boingo Wireless during the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Boingo Wireless by 147.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 6,876 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boingo Wireless in the third quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Northland Securities cut shares of Boingo Wireless from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Lake Street Capital cut shares of Boingo Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boingo Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.71.

Shares of Boingo Wireless stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.06. 948 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,040,632. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Boingo Wireless, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.66 and a 12 month high of $15.92. The stock has a market cap of $628.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.26 and a beta of 1.08.

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Boingo Wireless had a negative return on equity of 17.43% and a negative net margin of 6.40%. Equities research analysts forecast that Boingo Wireless, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Boingo Wireless Company Profile

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. It offers distributed antenna systems and small cell networks at managed and operated locations; high-speed Wi-Fi services for residential consumers on military bases and at multifamily properties; and wholesale Wi-Fi services to network operators, device manufacturers, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, venue operators, and financial services companies, as well as retail Internet access services.

