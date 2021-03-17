AWM Investment Company Inc. Trims Position in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI)

AWM Investment Company Inc. cut its position in shares of Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,537 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 27,779 shares during the quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. owned about 0.50% of Boingo Wireless worth $2,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIFI. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Boingo Wireless by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Boingo Wireless by 528.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 8,375 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boingo Wireless during the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boingo Wireless by 147.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 6,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boingo Wireless during the third quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WIFI traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.06. The company had a trading volume of 948 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,040,632. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.16. Boingo Wireless, Inc. has a one year low of $6.66 and a one year high of $15.92. The stock has a market cap of $628.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.26 and a beta of 1.08.

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Boingo Wireless had a negative return on equity of 17.43% and a negative net margin of 6.40%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Boingo Wireless, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

WIFI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Northland Securities downgraded Boingo Wireless from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Lake Street Capital downgraded Boingo Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boingo Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.71.

Boingo Wireless Company Profile

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. It offers distributed antenna systems and small cell networks at managed and operated locations; high-speed Wi-Fi services for residential consumers on military bases and at multifamily properties; and wholesale Wi-Fi services to network operators, device manufacturers, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, venue operators, and financial services companies, as well as retail Internet access services.

