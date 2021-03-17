AWM Investment Company Inc. Trims Stock Position in QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK)

AWM Investment Company Inc. lowered its stake in shares of QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 775,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 106,897 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. owned about 7.00% of QuickLogic worth $2,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of QuickLogic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of QuickLogic by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 80,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in QuickLogic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in QuickLogic by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 152,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 7,361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.10% of the company’s stock.

Get QuickLogic alerts:

In other news, Director Andrew J. Pease acquired 6,104 shares of QuickLogic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.89 per share, for a total transaction of $48,160.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,410 shares in the company, valued at $74,244.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,625 shares of company stock valued at $21,288. 2.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of QuickLogic stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.24. 110,387 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 571,144. The firm has a market cap of $91.20 million, a PE ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.40 and its 200 day moving average is $4.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.60. QuickLogic Co. has a 1 year low of $2.12 and a 1 year high of $12.49.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). QuickLogic had a negative net margin of 125.18% and a negative return on equity of 78.90%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that QuickLogic Co. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on QUIK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut QuickLogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on QuickLogic from $3.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

QuickLogic Company Profile

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable, hearable, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things devices. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and analytics toolkit, an end-to-end software suite that offers processes for developing pattern matching sensor algorithms using machine learning technology, as well as programming hardware and design software solutions.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUIK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK).

Receive News & Ratings for QuickLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuickLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.