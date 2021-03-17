Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Shares Bought by Carlson Capital L P

Carlson Capital L P grew its position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 229.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 988,188 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 688,202 shares during the period. Axalta Coating Systems makes up approximately 1.0% of Carlson Capital L P’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Carlson Capital L P owned approximately 0.42% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $28,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 151,883 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after acquiring an additional 11,598 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,757,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $50,171,000 after purchasing an additional 47,000 shares in the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 262.6% in the fourth quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 155,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,431,000 after buying an additional 112,400 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $339,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 25.2% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 50,184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 10,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on AXTA shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.42.

NYSE AXTA remained flat at $$29.07 on Wednesday. 15,073 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,863,342. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.04. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 1 year low of $12.92 and a 1 year high of $31.48. The stock has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 72.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.68.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 2.49%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

