Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Short Interest Update

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 6,680,000 shares, a decrease of 20.7% from the February 11th total of 8,420,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 1,010.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AXTA. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.42.

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $29.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,533,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,857,047. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.05, a P/E/G ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.06. Axalta Coating Systems has a 52 week low of $12.92 and a 52 week high of $31.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 2.49%. As a group, research analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

Further Reading: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.