Axe Price Hits $0.0650 on Major Exchanges (AXE)

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. During the last seven days, Axe has traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar. One Axe coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0650 or 0.00000111 BTC on major exchanges. Axe has a market capitalization of $341,944.46 and $82,496.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $437.33 or 0.00745741 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000058 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000025 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Axe Profile

Axe is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Axe is axerunners.com. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling Axe

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

