Axie Infinity (AXS) Price Up 23% This Week

Axie Infinity (CURRENCY:AXS) traded down 7.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 17th. During the last week, Axie Infinity has traded up 23% against the US dollar. One Axie Infinity token can now be purchased for $4.86 or 0.00008245 BTC on exchanges. Axie Infinity has a market cap of $209.77 million and $40.77 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Axie Infinity alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.16 or 0.00051147 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00012770 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $372.66 or 0.00632063 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.44 or 0.00070287 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000977 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.71 or 0.00024952 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.13 or 0.00034137 BTC.

About Axie Infinity

Axie Infinity is a token. It launched on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,150,784 tokens. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com . The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com . Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Axie Infinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axie Infinity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.