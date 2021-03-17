Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,660,000 shares, a decrease of 22.4% from the February 11th total of 2,140,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 686,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Axon Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $129.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Friday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.50.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Shares of AXON stock opened at $147.03 on Wednesday. Axon Enterprise has a 1 year low of $50.05 and a 1 year high of $212.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $164.38 and its 200-day moving average is $43.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.37 and a beta of 1.21.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.64. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Joshua Isner sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total transaction of $3,474,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 36,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,493,386.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew R. Mcbrady sold 1,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.63, for a total transaction of $161,787.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,690 shares of company stock valued at $12,072,444 over the last three months. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

Featured Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.