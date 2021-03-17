Azuki (AZUKI) Market Capitalization Hits $9.48 Million

Azuki (CURRENCY:AZUKI) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 17th. Azuki has a market cap of $9.48 million and $357,836.00 worth of Azuki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Azuki token can currently be bought for approximately $1.02 or 0.00001749 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Azuki has traded 35.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $263.92 or 0.00452838 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.81 or 0.00061442 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000809 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 35.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.39 or 0.00137929 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.23 or 0.00055309 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.78 or 0.00076837 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $334.97 or 0.00574743 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000481 BTC.

Azuki Profile

Azuki’s total supply is 9,445,674 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,299,091 tokens. Azuki’s official website is dokidoki.finance

Azuki Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azuki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Azuki should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Azuki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

