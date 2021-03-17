AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) Stock Price Down 9.2%

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) shares dropped 9.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.45 and last traded at $1.53. Approximately 7,216,764 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 10,737,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.68.

AZRX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised AzurRx BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on AzurRx BioPharma from $2.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Dawson James lowered AzurRx BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Get AzurRx BioPharma alerts:

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.99.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZRX. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in AzurRx BioPharma in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in AzurRx BioPharma by 100.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 430,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 215,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in AzurRx BioPharma in the fourth quarter worth about $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.14% of the company’s stock.

About AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX)

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of recombinant proteins for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases. Its therapeutic products administer patients as oral non-systemic biologics. The company's lead therapeutic is MS1819, a recombinant lipase for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency (for cystic fibrosis and chronic pancreatitis patients).

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for AzurRx BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AzurRx BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.