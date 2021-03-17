Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) is Causeway Capital Management LLC’s Largest Position

Causeway Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 31.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,785,043 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,266,237 shares during the period. Baidu makes up approximately 11.3% of Causeway Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Causeway Capital Management LLC owned 0.82% of Baidu worth $602,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Baidu during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in Baidu by 22,678.5% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 8,331,235 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 8,294,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Baidu during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

BIDU traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $265.29. 243,173 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,037,647. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $280.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.87. Baidu, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $354.82.

Baidu declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages recently commented on BIDU. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Baidu from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. China Renaissance Securities raised shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Baidu from $150.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Baidu from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Baidu from $290.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.53.

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

