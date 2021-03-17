Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.67.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BCSF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Starr International Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Starr International Co. Inc. now owns 764,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,279,000 after acquiring an additional 14,513 shares during the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 27,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 5,025 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 488,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,983,000 after buying an additional 106,458 shares in the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 667,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,095,000 after buying an additional 82,839 shares in the last quarter. 54.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BCSF opened at $15.31 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.87. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a 52-week low of $7.11 and a 52-week high of $15.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $988.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.34 and a beta of 1.64.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $48.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.74 million. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a positive return on equity of 8.56% and a negative net margin of 4.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bain Capital Specialty Finance will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.93%.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Company Profile

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

