Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $3.75 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.19% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $3,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 96.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 665,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,853,000 after buying an additional 327,556 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 507,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,730,000 after buying an additional 11,863 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 213,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,588,000 after buying an additional 15,141 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 174,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,295,000 after buying an additional 7,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KWB Wealth bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $11,771,000.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF alerts:

SLYG opened at $88.79 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $38.47 and a 12 month high of $90.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.96.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.