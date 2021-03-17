Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $4 Million Stock Holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 171,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,964 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of nVent Electric worth $4,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in nVent Electric by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in nVent Electric by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 62,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 7,227 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in nVent Electric by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 459,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,701,000 after buying an additional 30,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 311,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,507,000 after buying an additional 19,332 shares in the last quarter. 85.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NVT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on nVent Electric from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Wolfe Research raised nVent Electric from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on nVent Electric from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet raised nVent Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on nVent Electric from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.60.

Shares of NVT stock opened at $29.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.45 and a beta of 1.53. nVent Electric plc has a twelve month low of $10.53 and a twelve month high of $29.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.07.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $521.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.62 million. nVent Electric had a positive return on equity of 10.35% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. nVent Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that nVent Electric plc will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.33%.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

