Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases 2,156 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $4,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATR. Rivulet Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the 3rd quarter valued at $94,584,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 801,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,754,000 after buying an additional 342,311 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,843,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $252,308,000 after buying an additional 204,164 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 25,900.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 162,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,245,000 after buying an additional 161,877 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,460,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $747,529,000 after buying an additional 108,784 shares during the period. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on ATR. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on AptarGroup from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AptarGroup from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on AptarGroup from $127.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.67.

In other news, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.85, for a total transaction of $4,255,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,216 shares in the company, valued at $12,513,439.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Marc Prieur sold 3,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.44, for a total value of $442,582.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,857,962.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,348 shares of company stock valued at $5,272,715. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATR stock opened at $140.50 on Wednesday. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.84 and a 52-week high of $144.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 44.60, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.77.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 7.34%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 26th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 36.46%.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

See Also: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR).

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.