Baird Financial Group Inc. Raises Position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $4,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter worth approximately $259,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 71.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,330,000 after purchasing an additional 17,467 shares during the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 63.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Michael C. Lukemire sold 57,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.87, for a total value of $13,632,329.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,049,515.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Hagedorn sold 14,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.41, for a total value of $3,409,259.04. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 81,284 shares of company stock valued at $19,270,416. 27.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE SMG opened at $234.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.89. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 1-year low of $76.50 and a 1-year high of $250.00. The firm has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.49 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.12. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 52.60% and a net margin of 9.38%. The business had revenue of $748.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.12) earnings per share. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue was up 104.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.25%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SMG. Raymond James increased their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $274.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist increased their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.00.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

