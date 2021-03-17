Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) vs. Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) Head-To-Head Analysis

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) and Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Bally’s and Wyndham Destinations, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bally’s 0 0 3 0 3.00 Wyndham Destinations 0 1 8 0 2.89

Bally’s currently has a consensus price target of $69.00, indicating a potential downside of 4.13%. Wyndham Destinations has a consensus price target of $44.26, indicating a potential downside of 29.98%. Given Bally’s’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bally’s is more favorable than Wyndham Destinations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bally’s and Wyndham Destinations’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bally’s $523.58 million 4.25 $55.13 million $1.81 39.76 Wyndham Destinations $4.04 billion 1.34 $507.00 million $5.62 11.25

Wyndham Destinations has higher revenue and earnings than Bally’s. Wyndham Destinations is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bally’s, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Bally’s and Wyndham Destinations’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bally’s -3.21% -1.12% -0.16% Wyndham Destinations 0.13% -13.97% 1.40%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.3% of Wyndham Destinations shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.3% of Bally’s shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Wyndham Destinations shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Bally’s has a beta of 2.73, indicating that its stock price is 173% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wyndham Destinations has a beta of 1.84, indicating that its stock price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Bally’s Company Profile

Bally's Corporation owns and operates gaming and racing facilities in the United States. Its gaming and racing facilities include slot machines and various casino table games, and restaurant and hotel facilities. The company owns and manages Twin River Casino Hotel in Lincoln, Rhode Island; Tiverton Casino Hotel in Tiverton, Rhode Island; Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi; Casino Vicksburg in Vicksburg, Mississippi; Dover Downs Hotel & Casino in Dover, Delaware; Casino KC in Kansas City, Missouri; Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, and Mardi Gras casinos in Black Hawk, Colorado; and Arapahoe Park racetrack and 13 off-track betting licenses in Aurora, Colorado. As of December 23, 2020, it owned and operated 11 casinos that comprise 13,260 slot machines, 459 game tables, and 2,941 hotel rooms, as well as a horse racetrack across seven states. Bally's Corporation has an agreement with Ira Lubert to design, develop, construct, and manage a category 4 licensed casino. The company was formerly known as Twin River Worldwide Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Bally's Corporation in November 2020. Bally's Corporation was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island.

Wyndham Destinations Company Profile

Wyndham Destinations, Inc. provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Vacation Exchange. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts. The Vacation Exchange segment offers vacation exchange services and products to owners of VOIs. As of December 31, 2019, it had approximately 230 vacation ownership resorts. The company also offers private-label travel booking technology solutions. The company's travel business Panorama includes vacation exchange, leisure travel, and technology brands, including RCI, vacation exchange that provides access to 4,200+ affiliated resorts worldwide; and Extra Holidays, offering condo vacations at hotel prices. The company was formerly known as Wyndham Worldwide Corporation and changed its name to Wyndham Destinations, Inc. in May 2018. Wyndham Destinations, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

