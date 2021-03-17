BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $255.26 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) to report $255.26 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for BancorpSouth Bank’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $249.30 million and the highest is $261.70 million. BancorpSouth Bank posted sales of $244.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that BancorpSouth Bank will report full year sales of $1.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.08 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow BancorpSouth Bank.

Get BancorpSouth Bank alerts:

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. BancorpSouth Bank had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 19.81%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS.

Separately, Raymond James reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of BancorpSouth Bank in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.57.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in BancorpSouth Bank by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,160,999 shares of the bank’s stock worth $306,256,000 after buying an additional 305,420 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in BancorpSouth Bank by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,640,933 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,907,000 after buying an additional 19,442 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in BancorpSouth Bank by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,265,885 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,736,000 after buying an additional 21,955 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BancorpSouth Bank by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,112,753 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,534,000 after buying an additional 272,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in BancorpSouth Bank during the 4th quarter worth $28,349,000. 60.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BXS stock opened at $33.91 on Wednesday. BancorpSouth Bank has a 1-year low of $17.21 and a 1-year high of $34.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.49 and its 200-day moving average is $26.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. BancorpSouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.28%.

About BancorpSouth Bank

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. The company operates through Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other segments. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits.

Read More: Net Asset Value

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BancorpSouth Bank (BXS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BancorpSouth Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancorpSouth Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.