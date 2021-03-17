Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $21.12 Million Stock Holdings in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 258,852 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 30,880 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.20% of Westlake Chemical worth $21,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 764,911 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,358,000 after purchasing an additional 213,779 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Westlake Chemical by 390.0% in the 3rd quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 245,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,489,000 after acquiring an additional 195,000 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Westlake Chemical by 1,279.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 104,431 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 96,859 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Westlake Chemical by 372.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 58,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after acquiring an additional 45,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new stake in Westlake Chemical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,213,000. Institutional investors own 28.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WLK opened at $90.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.09 and its 200 day moving average is $77.05. Westlake Chemical Co. has a 12-month low of $29.56 and a 12-month high of $97.25. The stock has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.92, a P/E/G ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 1.62.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.19. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 5.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. Westlake Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 33.13%.

In other news, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 15,740 shares of Westlake Chemical stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total transaction of $1,490,578.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,988,764. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 16,513 shares of Westlake Chemical stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total value of $1,547,102.97. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,056,589.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,519 shares of company stock valued at $8,415,449 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WLK. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.31.

About Westlake Chemical

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vinyls and Olefins. The Vinyls segment provides specialty and commodity polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomers, ethylene dichloride, chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated derivative, and ethylene products.

