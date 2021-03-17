Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $21.15 Million Position in MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE:MSGN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE:MSGN) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,434,887 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181,979 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 2.53% of MSG Networks worth $21,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSGN. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in MSG Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of MSG Networks by 189.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 6,422 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSG Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSG Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MSG Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MSGN. Macquarie raised shares of MSG Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on MSG Networks from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MSG Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of MSGN opened at $20.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.87. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.30. MSG Networks Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.52 and a 12-month high of $20.90.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. MSG Networks had a negative return on equity of 31.14% and a net margin of 25.97%. The firm had revenue of $146.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that MSG Networks Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

MSG Networks Company Profile

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides video on demand, as well as a website and social media platforms for its brands.

