Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Holdings in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) by 30.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 408,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175,969 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.31% of Herbalife Nutrition worth $19,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Herbalife Nutrition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,228,000. Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 9,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 127,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,146,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 18.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Herbalife Nutrition stock opened at $46.61 on Wednesday. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a 1-year low of $20.73 and a 1-year high of $59.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.09.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.13). Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 6.64% and a negative return on equity of 103.36%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO David Pezzullo sold 34,683 shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total transaction of $2,002,943.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 168,737 shares in the company, valued at $9,744,561.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Levy sold 11,128 shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.46, for a total value of $617,158.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 570,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,655,126.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,657,888 shares of company stock worth $609,386,055 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HLF shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Herbalife Nutrition from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Herbalife Nutrition from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.17.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition. It offers weight management products, including meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks; targeted nutrition products, which include functional beverages, and dietary and nutritional supplements that contain herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; outer nutrition products, such as facial skin, body, and hair care products; and energy, sports, and fitness products comprising N-R-G tea and energy drink products.

