Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 142,186 Shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,198,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 142,186 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.45% of Marten Transport worth $20,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MRTN. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Marten Transport by 149.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,354,000 after purchasing an additional 550,088 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Marten Transport by 164.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 42,699 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Marten Transport by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 61,357 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 20,338 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Marten Transport by 547.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 12,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Marten Transport by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,965 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 8,388 shares in the last quarter. 70.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marten Transport alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MRTN opened at $16.67 on Wednesday. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $10.67 and a twelve month high of $20.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 1.06.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $227.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Marten Transport’s payout ratio is 21.62%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

About Marten Transport

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

See Also: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Marten Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marten Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.