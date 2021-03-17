Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 189,880 Shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,752,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 189,880 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.12% of O-I Glass worth $20,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the 3rd quarter worth $437,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 369,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,918,000 after purchasing an additional 12,658 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 723,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,665,000 after purchasing an additional 99,482 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the 3rd quarter valued at about $510,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OI opened at $12.44 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.78 and a 200-day moving average of $11.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.40. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.30 and a 52-week high of $14.45.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. O-I Glass had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 88.28%. O-I Glass’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on O-I Glass from $12.50 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Bank of America upgraded O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. UFS cut O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

O-I Glass Company Profile

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

