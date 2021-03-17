Barclays PLC Acquires 23,513 Shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 41.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,513 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.06% of United Bankshares worth $2,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UBSI. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of United Bankshares by 213.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 3,664 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in United Bankshares in the third quarter valued at about $233,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in United Bankshares by 1.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in United Bankshares by 2.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 280,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,030,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in United Bankshares in the third quarter valued at about $460,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBSI stock opened at $40.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.48 and a 200-day moving average of $30.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.67 and a 1-year high of $41.43.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 24.26%. The business had revenue of $286.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.90%.

In related news, EVP Jerry L. Rexroad sold 9,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.84, for a total transaction of $398,320.32. Also, EVP Jerry L. Rexroad sold 30,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $1,089,809.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,653,795.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,677 shares of company stock valued at $3,352,420 in the last ninety days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded United Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Raymond James upgraded United Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded United Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. United Bankshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.20.

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

