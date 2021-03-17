Barclays PLC Buys 11,117 Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 37.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,117 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $2,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 176,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,589,000 after acquiring an additional 38,358 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 45,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 3,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 117.0% during the 4th quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 21,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 11,350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP David L. Orf sold 592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $43,849.44. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,025,943.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles G. Kim sold 9,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total value of $723,103.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,119,397.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 112,282 shares of company stock valued at $8,172,628. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBSH opened at $79.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of 29.62 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.81. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.34 and a 12-month high of $81.18.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $344.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.85 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 23.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is 30.79%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Commerce Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.40.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

