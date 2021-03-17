Barclays PLC Decreases Holdings in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Barclays PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,673 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.12% of Forward Air worth $2,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FWRD. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Forward Air by 199.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Forward Air in the 3rd quarter valued at about $260,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Forward Air by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 9,216 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Forward Air by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 63,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Forward Air by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 26,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 95.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forward Air stock opened at $92.32 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.23. Forward Air Co. has a 52 week low of $39.59 and a 52 week high of $93.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.63 and a beta of 1.15.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.90). Forward Air had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 3.91%. Equities analysts forecast that Forward Air Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Forward Air’s payout ratio is presently 27.63%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Forward Air from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.20.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

