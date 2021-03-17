Barclays PLC Grows Stake in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC)

Barclays PLC grew its position in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 33.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 248,814 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,957 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.10% of Investors Bancorp worth $2,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 90,302 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,450 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 20,354 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 0.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 348,704 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after buying an additional 3,159 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp during the third quarter worth $25,000. 72.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Investors Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ ISBC opened at $14.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.02 and a 200 day moving average of $10.13. Investors Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.31 and a 1 year high of $15.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 7.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This is an increase from Investors Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. Investors Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.10.

Investors Bancorp Company Profile

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various insurance products comprising life insurance, fixed annuities, and indexed annuities.

Recommended Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.