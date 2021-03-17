Barclays PLC Grows Stock Holdings in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) by 92.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 262,410 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 125,754 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.08% of F.N.B. worth $2,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FNB. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in F.N.B. by 203,033.3% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 18,282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 18,273 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in F.N.B. by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 7,844 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in F.N.B. in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in F.N.B. by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,464,984 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,933,000 after purchasing an additional 331,127 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in F.N.B. by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 777,080 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,269,000 after purchasing an additional 35,314 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on FNB. Stephens downgraded shares of F.N.B. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

NYSE FNB opened at $13.09 on Wednesday. F.N.B. Co. has a 52-week low of $5.05 and a 52-week high of $13.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.51 and a 200-day moving average of $9.27.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. F.N.B. had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $302.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.34 million. As a group, analysts forecast that F.N.B. Co. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.68%.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

