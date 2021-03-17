Barclays PLC Has $2.55 Million Holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Barclays PLC lowered its stake in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 40.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,664 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 35,046 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.06% of Hexcel worth $2,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hexcel by 91.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 399,215 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,358,000 after buying an additional 190,522 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the fourth quarter worth about $371,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the fourth quarter worth about $950,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Hexcel by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 240,560 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,665,000 after buying an additional 4,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the fourth quarter worth about $277,000. 95.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hexcel alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Hexcel from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays upgraded Hexcel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Hexcel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.95.

NYSE HXL opened at $61.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.59, a PEG ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.50. Hexcel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.54 and a 1-year high of $62.00.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $295.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.47 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Hexcel Co. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hexcel news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 10,067 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total transaction of $499,826.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,614.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hexcel Profile

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

Featured Article: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.