Barclays PLC Has $2.61 Million Stock Holdings in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Barclays PLC cut its stake in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 62.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,829 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.06% of Neogen worth $2,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Neogen by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Neogen by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Neogen by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. TCF National Bank boosted its holdings in Neogen by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 9,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Neogen by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Neogen alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NEOG opened at $84.03 on Wednesday. Neogen Co. has a 1 year low of $48.91 and a 1 year high of $89.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 73.71, a P/E/G ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.50.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Neogen had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $115.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Neogen Co. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Neogen news, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 2,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total transaction of $193,045.95. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,346 shares in the company, valued at $967,019.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William T. Boehm sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.72, for a total transaction of $242,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,024.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,640 shares of company stock valued at $5,553,253 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.33.

About Neogen

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.