Barclays PLC Has $2.68 Million Position in SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC)

Barclays PLC lessened its stake in shares of SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,605 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.11% of SPX worth $2,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in SPX by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,022,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,749,000 after purchasing an additional 41,735 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in SPX by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 44,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 9,882 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in SPX by 101.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 90,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,211,000 after purchasing an additional 45,773 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPX by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 4,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPX by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SPXC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SPX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of SPX in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. SPX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.67.

NYSE SPXC opened at $60.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.83. SPX Co. has a 1 year low of $25.50 and a 1 year high of $61.48.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $456.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.20 million. SPX had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 24.19%. SPX’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that SPX Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John William Swann III sold 19,663 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total transaction of $1,134,751.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SPX Company Profile

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets under the Marley and Recold brands; boilers, comfort heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets under the Berko, Qmark, Fahrenheat, Leading Edge, Patterson-Kelley, Weil-McLain, and Williamson-Thermoflo brand names; and cooling towers.

