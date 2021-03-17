Barclays PLC Lowers Holdings in ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR)

Barclays PLC lowered its position in shares of ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) by 66.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 61,647 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.19% of ACM Research worth $2,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACMR. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACM Research in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ACM Research in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in ACM Research in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in ACM Research in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACM Research during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 31.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jian Wang sold 32,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $2,533,908.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,582,108. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Yinan Xiang sold 3,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total value of $241,114.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 90,128 shares of company stock valued at $8,677,283. Corporate insiders own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ACM Research in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ACM Research from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ACM Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. ACM Research presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

NASDAQ:ACMR opened at $93.16 on Wednesday. ACM Research, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.95 and a 52-week high of $144.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 139.04 and a beta of 0.89.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. ACM Research had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 16.48%. On average, equities analysts forecast that ACM Research, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers with fine feature sizes; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

