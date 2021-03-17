Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Shares Sold by Cowen Investment Management LLC

Cowen Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 31.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 190,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 87,800 shares during the quarter. Barclays accounts for 0.7% of Cowen Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Cowen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Barclays were worth $1,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Barclays during the 4th quarter valued at $21,422,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Barclays by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,136,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,595,000 after acquiring an additional 169,018 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Barclays by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,889,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,097,000 after acquiring an additional 225,604 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barclays by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,839,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,697,000 after acquiring an additional 46,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stamos Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Barclays during the 3rd quarter worth $6,538,000. Institutional investors own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BCS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Barclays from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, BCS cut Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

BCS traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.09. 290,646 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,757,177. The stock has a market cap of $43.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.58. Barclays PLC has a fifty-two week low of $3.41 and a fifty-two week high of $10.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.09.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. Barclays had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 3.22%. Research analysts anticipate that Barclays PLC will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.0555 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. Barclays’s payout ratio is 4.00%.

Barclays Profile

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The company operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.

