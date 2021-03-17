Barclays PLC Purchases 3,076 Shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,448 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in BridgeBio Pharma were worth $2,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 10.4% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. QS Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the third quarter valued at about $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBIO opened at $68.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.96 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 9.85 and a quick ratio of 9.85. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.23 and a 1 year high of $73.50.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.34 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BridgeBio Pharma news, insider Richard H. Scheller sold 60,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total value of $3,945,393.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91,333 shares in the company, valued at $5,965,871.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Cameron Turtle sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.60, for a total value of $1,357,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,396,732.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,529,901 shares of company stock valued at $213,924,093. 40.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BBIO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $49.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Mizuho upped their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $56.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BridgeBio Pharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.44.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR, that is in an ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor which is an ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of achondroplasia in pediatric patients; an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD; and Encaleret, a small molecule antagonist of the calcium sensing receptor, or CaSR, an ongoing phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial for Autosomal Dominant Hypocalcemia Type 1, or ADH1.

