Barclays PLC Purchases 53,500 Shares of Hutchison China MediTech Limited (NASDAQ:HCM)

Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Hutchison China MediTech Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) by 204.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,636 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,500 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.06% of Hutchison China MediTech worth $2,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Hutchison China MediTech by 650.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hutchison China MediTech in the 3rd quarter worth $268,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Hutchison China MediTech by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Hutchison China MediTech by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Hutchison China MediTech by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. 33.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on HCM. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Hutchison China MediTech in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hutchison China MediTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of HCM opened at $29.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.33 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.00. Hutchison China MediTech Limited has a twelve month low of $14.74 and a twelve month high of $37.00.

Hutchison China MediTech Profile

Hutchison China MediTech Limited, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for oncology and immunological diseases in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Innovation Platform and Commercial Platform segments.

