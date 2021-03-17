Barclays PLC Reduces Stock Holdings in SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK)

Barclays PLC decreased its stake in SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,981 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.07% of SVMK worth $2,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SVMK by 409.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 110,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 89,171 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of SVMK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SVMK by 74.2% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 14,170 shares during the period. Global Endowment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of SVMK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,803,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of SVMK by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 154,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,958,000 after purchasing an additional 5,993 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

SVMK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on SVMK from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet cut SVMK from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut SVMK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on SVMK in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.13.

Shares of NASDAQ SVMK opened at $18.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -26.70 and a beta of 1.39. SVMK Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.35 and a twelve month high of $28.12.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $100.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.00 million. SVMK had a negative return on equity of 29.97% and a negative net margin of 26.35%. On average, research analysts expect that SVMK Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Lora D. Blum sold 8,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.85, for a total value of $207,075.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Thomas E. Hale sold 6,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $179,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 586,296 shares of company stock valued at $15,249,628. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they research and serve in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys approximately 190 countries and territories.

