Barclays PLC Sells 22,885 Shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Barclays PLC lessened its position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 26.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,543 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 22,885 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.09% of Werner Enterprises worth $2,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 219.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 14,213 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 30,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 186,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,332,000 after purchasing an additional 6,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

In related news, VP Jim S. Schelble sold 6,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total transaction of $288,880.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 56,784 shares in the company, valued at $2,684,747.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 36.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ WERN opened at $46.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.80. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.95 and a 1 year high of $47.82.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $620.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.80 million. On average, research analysts expect that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.06%.

WERN has been the subject of several research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Werner Enterprises from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Werner Enterprises currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.60.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

See Also: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.