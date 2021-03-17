Barclays PLC Sells 232,935 Shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Barclays PLC lowered its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 76.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232,935 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $2,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COLD. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 9,964.6% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,660,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,981,000 after buying an additional 4,614,313 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 1,473.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,977,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,466,000 after buying an additional 3,724,432 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 271.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,429,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,378,000 after buying an additional 1,044,456 shares during the last quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Americold Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $30,048,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,225,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,382,000 after buying an additional 797,632 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COLD. TheStreet upgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.25.

In other Americold Realty Trust news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 28,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $1,073,681.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,024.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP James Andrew Harron sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $202,950.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 225,545 shares of company stock worth $8,347,220. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Americold Realty Trust stock opened at $37.86 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.92. Americold Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $23.30 and a 52-week high of $41.29. The firm has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 88.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.34). Americold Realty Trust had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 4.42%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Americold Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.79%.

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

