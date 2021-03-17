Barclays PLC Sells 3,791 Shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Barclays PLC lessened its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,791 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.12% of Shenandoah Telecommunications worth $2,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SHEN. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the third quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Shenandoah Telecommunications from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, BWS Financial upgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

NASDAQ SHEN opened at $50.85 on Wednesday. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 12 month low of $38.77 and a 12 month high of $59.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.66.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.66). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 16.88%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless and broadband communication products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Broadband, and Tower. The Wireless segment provides wireless mobility communications network products.

