Barclays PLC Sells 42,750 Shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

Barclays PLC lowered its position in shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) by 39.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 42,750 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.15% of PRA Group worth $2,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PRA Group by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,897,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,238,000 after acquiring an additional 204,732 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of PRA Group by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,462,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,014,000 after acquiring an additional 108,128 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PRA Group by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 702,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,869,000 after acquiring an additional 43,200 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PRA Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 382,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of PRA Group by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 255,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,222,000 after acquiring an additional 58,702 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ PRAA opened at $36.85 on Wednesday. PRA Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.40 and a 1-year high of $47.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.31 and a 200-day moving average of $38.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.51.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. PRA Group had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $273.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.79 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PRA Group, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About PRA Group

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the acquisition of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit grantors, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

