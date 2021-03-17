Barclays PLC Sells 503,578 Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Barclays PLC cut its stake in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 88.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 503,578 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $2,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in National Retail Properties by 240.0% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 33,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 23,623 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in National Retail Properties by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Global Endowment Management LP bought a new position in National Retail Properties during the fourth quarter worth $481,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in National Retail Properties during the fourth quarter worth $520,000. Finally, Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $455,000. 89.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NNN opened at $44.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 36.31 and a beta of 0.74. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.04 and a twelve month high of $46.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.85.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.32). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 35.97%. Analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.36%.

In other news, insider Christopher Paul Tessitore sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $1,266,000.00. Also, COO Stephen A. Horn, Jr. sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.07, for a total transaction of $588,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 129,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,459,465.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,781 shares of company stock valued at $3,658,359 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of National Retail Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of National Retail Properties in a report on Monday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.29.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

