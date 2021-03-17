Barclays PLC Trims Holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Barclays PLC reduced its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 31.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,637 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $2,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 343.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 296.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $79,772.00. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total value of $125,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,262,593.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,400 shares of company stock valued at $295,098 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $77.09 on Wednesday. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.55 and a 1 year high of $78.53. The stock has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.21 and a 200-day moving average of $49.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.12. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 31.05%. The business had revenue of $416.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. This is a boost from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.27%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised East West Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on East West Bancorp in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on East West Bancorp from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

