Barclays PLC Trims Stock Holdings in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Barclays PLC decreased its holdings in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) by 26.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,278 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 10,421 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.12% of Innospec worth $2,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IOSP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Innospec by 3.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,501 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Innospec by 2.0% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,059 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Innospec by 2.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 56,410 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Innospec by 25.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,766 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Innospec during the third quarter valued at approximately $397,000. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IOSP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Innospec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Innospec from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, CL King boosted their price target on shares of Innospec from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

IOSP stock opened at $102.32 on Wednesday. Innospec Inc. has a one year low of $56.71 and a one year high of $105.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 68.67 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.74.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.49. Innospec had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.14%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Innospec Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Innospec Profile

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, and Oilfield Services segments. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

