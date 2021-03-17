Barclays PLC Trims Stock Position in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Barclays PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,427 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,346 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.11% of Independent Bank worth $2,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Independent Bank by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,864,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $355,277,000 after buying an additional 113,071 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Independent Bank by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,360,688 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,385,000 after buying an additional 161,705 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Independent Bank by 1.2% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,237,768 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,834,000 after buying an additional 14,575 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Independent Bank by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 517,192 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,776,000 after buying an additional 28,520 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its holdings in Independent Bank by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 277,919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,299,000 after buying an additional 21,536 shares during the period. 80.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NASDAQ:INDB opened at $93.72 on Wednesday. Independent Bank Corp. has a 12 month low of $49.25 and a 12 month high of $99.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 1.01.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on INDB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Independent Bank in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Independent Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Independent Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.50.
Independent Bank Company Profile
Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.
