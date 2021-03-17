Barclays PLC Trims Stock Position in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Barclays PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,427 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,346 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.11% of Independent Bank worth $2,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Independent Bank by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,864,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $355,277,000 after buying an additional 113,071 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Independent Bank by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,360,688 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,385,000 after buying an additional 161,705 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Independent Bank by 1.2% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,237,768 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,834,000 after buying an additional 14,575 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Independent Bank by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 517,192 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,776,000 after buying an additional 28,520 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its holdings in Independent Bank by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 277,919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,299,000 after buying an additional 21,536 shares during the period. 80.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:INDB opened at $93.72 on Wednesday. Independent Bank Corp. has a 12 month low of $49.25 and a 12 month high of $99.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 1.01.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14. Independent Bank had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The business had revenue of $118.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.70 million. Equities analysts forecast that Independent Bank Corp. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on INDB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Independent Bank in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Independent Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Independent Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.50.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

