Base Protocol One Day Trading Volume Hits $63,739.00 (BASE)

Base Protocol (CURRENCY:BASE) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. Base Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.54 million and approximately $63,739.00 worth of Base Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Base Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $1.75 or 0.00003161 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Base Protocol has traded up 19% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $254.18 or 0.00458720 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.95 or 0.00063067 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000853 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 32.9% against the dollar and now trades at $79.66 or 0.00143759 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.34 or 0.00056557 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.48 or 0.00080269 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $320.71 or 0.00578787 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Base Protocol Profile

Base Protocol’s total supply is 2,115,050 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,450,066 tokens. Base Protocol’s official website is www.baseprotocol.org . Base Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/baseprotocol

Base Protocol Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Base Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Base Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Base Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

